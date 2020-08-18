Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Exciting news for fans of Girl Scout Cookies. The Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off a countdown to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season with the announcement of a new cookie!
The Toast-Yay, a french toast-inspired cookie, is dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite!
The cookies will be available for $5 a box with 12 to a box.
With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role.
In 2020, many girl scouts shifted to virtual sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The GSUSA say they know many consumers prefer direct shipping and we want to make that option easy and affordable.
Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands will be subsidizing shipping for on-line orders of 6 or more boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, cutting the normal shipping cost in half.
“Whether Girl Scouts are selling in their neighborhood or online the Girl Scout Cookie Program allows girls to develop their business savvy,” said Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands CEO Lora Tucker. “For many girls this is their first business in their path to entrepreneurship.”
More news: Asheville Police arrest suspect following assault and carjacking Monday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.