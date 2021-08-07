GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Literacy Association (GLA) is hosting the 20th annual Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale on August 7 and 8.
The event is happening at McAlister Square, located at 225 South Pleasantburg Drive. The sale was open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The sale will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m on Sunday. Admission will be free, and shoppers can fill their designated bags with books for $10 per bag, according to organizers.
The sale started with a Preview Party on Friday, August 6. Attendees were able to shop before the sale opens to the public on Saturday.
“We are thrilled to welcome the community back to McAlister Square for an in-person event and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale,” said John Jaraczewski, executive director of GLA. “One bright spot of the coronavirus pandemic is the time it has afforded people to clean out their closets. Our inventory is strong, and we expect to have more than 100,000 used books, DVDs and CDs as well as some vinyl records for sale.”
Proceeds from the sale go towards GLA's mission to increase literacy and employability in Greenville, according to organizers. GLA officials say they are working to help their GED Bootcamp grow. The bootcamp is a 14-week program that includes placement testing, orientation, online and in-person coursework. The coursework includes; reading, writing, social studies, science, math, supplemental tutoring and workforce readiness certification.
“Increasing literacy as well as earning a GED is an important first step to breaking the cycle of poverty as it has the potential to boost an individual’s earnings significantly,” said Jaraczewski. “One of the strengths of our GED Bootcamp is that we don’t just help students earn their GED – we help them define their college and career plans so that they have a clear path to enter the workforce or pursue technical training or a college degree once they obtain their GED.”
For more information on all of their programs, please visit Adult Education & Literacy Program in Greenville, SC.
Check out these pictures from Saturday.
