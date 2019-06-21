(FOX Carolina) -- Glass jars of baking mixes are being recalled due to possible E. coli exposure, the U.S. Food and Drug administration says.
In cooperation with ADM Milling Co., Brand Castle, LLC of Bedford Heights, Ohio is voluntarily recalling 25 oz and 32 oz glass jars of cookie and brownie mix out of an abundance of caution because it may be contaminated with pathogenic E. coli.
The product is being recalled because an ingredient supplier, ADM Milling Co., has issued a recall for the flour used in these products due to E. coli contamination found in a single lot code of H&R Flour at their Buffalo production plant.
More on the exact product being recalled can be found here.
