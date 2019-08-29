(FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for some glass-top stoves that could turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards.
According to the CPSC, about 26,300 units sold in the U.S. by Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir are all affected by the recall.
To date, Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. Officials say this has resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire. Two minor burn injuries have also been reported.
The affected units were manufactured between December 2016 through July 2019.
The affected units were sold at Lowe's, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019.
The CPSC says consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop.
For more on the recall, click here.
