LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Glassy Mountain Fire Department says that one of its fire cadets died in an accident on Tuesday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Glassy Mountain FD says that AJ Robinson died at Fort Riley, which is where he was stationed while serving with the U.S. Army.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
