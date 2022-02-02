Credit card interest rates are near all-time highs. Here's how to tackle your debt

Credit card interest rates have moved swiftly higher this year, significantly increasing the cost burden on those who carry a balance.

 Shutterstock
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Dozens of diners say charges have popped up on their on credit and debit card statements long after eating at an Upstate restaurant. 
 
FOX Carolina first heard from Joey Stubblefield who said his card had been charged more than a month after eating at Wild Wing Cafe in Anderson. 
 
He wrote about the experience on Facebook. His post now has more than 100 comments with many people sharing a similar experience. 
 
We initially reached out to the Wild Wing Cafe corporate office on Jan. 27 and got a response on Feb. 1. 
 
Chief marketing officer Rian Kirkman said the late charges were the result of an issue with their payment system and that it has been fixed.
 
Marketing director Sharyn Hooks said anyone with concerns over charges to their account should contact the Anderson restaurant directly at 864-222-4033.

"We have been speaking with all guests who have had questions about previous charges to their account.  We are speaking to them on a case by case basis," Hooks said in an email.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.