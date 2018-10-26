HARTWELL, GEORGIA (FOX CAROLINA) Tenneco Inc., an auto parts manufacturing company, announced Friday that it will close two of its plants- leaving hundreds without jobs.
The company said it will close its Hartwell, Georgia and Owen Sound, Ontario plants as part of an initiative to enhance its operational efficiency and respond to the changing market conditions.
They expect to completely close the two facilities by the end of the second quarter of 2020.
Tenneco said it plans to redirect customers to their ride-control facility in Kettering, Ohio later in the year.
“We recognize the impact this action will have on our employees, and are working with the local communities to provide transition assistance for all affected employees, including opportunities to transfer to other Tenneco locations," said Brian Kesseler, Tenneco co-CEO.
Officials estimate the restructuring will cost anywhere between $40 million and $50 million. This will include severance payments to employees and the cost of decommissioning and starting up equipment.
However, the company says the restructuring will generate about $20-$25 million in savings by the end of 2020.
Tenneco employs approximately 32,000 employees worldwide.
