BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Belton's Mayor, Tiffany Ownbey, announced she is stepping down.
Ownbey is Belton's first female mayor. She took office in November 2019.
Ownbey said she is leaving office to take a position as Broker in Charge/CEO of a Luxury Real Estate Firm. Her family is moving out of Belton as she pursues that oppurtunity.
Ownbey released this statement on her change in career plans:
“I was honored to serve the city of Belton as Mayor over the past year and I am thankful for everyone who has supported me. Belton is an amazing little city that I will always care about. There are many exciting things in the pipeline for Belton that was started when I took office and I will continue to help the leadership there in anyway I can to continue those. The employees and city staff are some amazing people and every department is staffed with strong leaders.
As for my family and I we are pursuing goals and opportunities that will lay the foundation for a better future for our children (which is our number one priority). God has called us in another direction and I’m excited about this next chapter in our lives and continuing to watch Belton grow in years to come!
I will give an update on the Grand Opening of the Firm soon and can’t wait to showcase amazing properties we have coming in the upper Anderson County/CLemson area! God Bless and Go Tigers! The best is yet to come!”
