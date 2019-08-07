SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The man known as the “Godfather” of Ham Radio in Spartanburg County has died, according to the Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team.
Reynold Lepage "Fritz" Nitsch died at his home on Monday at age 100 following a brief illness, according to his obituary.
Nitsch won four bronze stars for his service in World War II. His first assignment was at Camp Croft in Spartanburg to train soldiers in Morse Code.
After the war, he settled in Spartanburg and worked for decades at the downtown airport.
However, Nitsch is most remembered for his love of amateur radio.
His obituary states:
“Known throughout most of the Upstate and Western North Carolina as W4NTO, he was the last charter member of the Spartanburg Amateur Radio Club, which was founded in 1952. Affectionately known as the "Godfather of Hams in Spartanburg County", he was known to have tutored and mentored, as well as given numerous radio tests, to most of the radio operators here. He was an avid Morse Code enthusiast.”
Nitsch also served as a Red Cross volunteer for decades and in 1984 was awarded with the Clara Barton Award for Meritorious Volunteer Service.
