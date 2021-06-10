Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
- Freeman Stoddard, Tresia Bowles
- Anisa Snipes, Thomas Gore, Alvieann Chandler
- Anisa Snipes, Freeman Stoddard
Gofundme started to help with funeral cost for Easley teen killed in crash
- Jarvis Robertson
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Support continues to pour in for the family of 16-year-old Jordan Jenkins.
The Easley High School multi-sport athlete was known and loved by many.
The Easley Touchdown Club has started a Gofundme account to help the Jenkins family pay for funeral expenses.
A booster club member told FOX Carolina that Jordan had been active in football in Easley for quite some time.
“[The] Community is devastated, everybody’s heartbroken; just a sick feeling in your stomach," said Shannon Santana, a club member “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, no one wants that call.”
Starting the donation drive is an effort to give this grieving family more that kind words.
“The touchdown club just wanted to do something. If anything, financially was the right thing to do. Everyone can give whether it’s a dollar or whether it’s a hundred dollars,” she said.
If you'd like to donate just click here
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
A high school senior was accused of violating his graduation's dress code with his shoes -- so a teacher switched with him
- By Lauren M. Johnson and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN
- Posted
- By Megan Marples and Ashley Strickland, CNN
- Updated
- Freeman Stoddard, Tresia Bowles
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.