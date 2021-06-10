Jarvis Robertson reports.

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Support continues to pour in for the family of 16-year-old Jordan Jenkins.
 
The Easley High School multi-sport athlete was known and loved by many.
 
The Easley Touchdown Club has started a Gofundme account to help the Jenkins family pay for funeral expenses.
 
A booster club member told FOX Carolina that Jordan had been active in football in Easley for quite some time.
 
“[The] Community is devastated, everybody’s heartbroken; just a sick feeling in your stomach," said Shannon Santana, a club member “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, no one wants that call.”
 
Starting the donation drive is an effort to give this grieving family more that kind words.
 
“The touchdown club just wanted to do something. If anything, financially was the right thing to do. Everyone can give whether it’s a dollar or whether it’s a hundred dollars,” she said.
 
If you'd like to donate just click here
 

