With the runoff election days away, our crews sat down with both A.T. Smith and Hobart Lewis who are gearing up for Tuesday. We asked them five questions each to hear their ideas for the future of law enforcement in Greenville County.
Q: You're taking on a leadership role following a very tumultuous time for the sheriff's office. What are the first steps you'll take to address morale withing the department?
Hobart Lewis response:
"One of the biggest things we're going to do is bring in a command staff and move some people and bring that trust and pride back in the sheriff's office. Now, there's a lot of people already on the command staff. Now I know that creates a lot of anxiety for them wondering what's going to happen. Some of those people are just going to be moved around, where I feel like they would serve the county better. I think they have some great ideas and I know we have some people at the sheriff's office that have some great ideas. So the timing with the primary next weeks will give us a chance to talk to those people and at least share a vision with them and find out if they share the same vision we do because they know how the sheriff's office operates and they do a great job now. So we just need to get people in the right spot. And I think the sheriff's deputies that work there need a leader that they are going to see, that's going to be out front and going to be a worker. I think that will go a long way and certainly resonate in the community too”
A.T. Smith response:
"Morale is low because of what the men and women in the sheriff's office have had to endure for the past two years. So I think once elected sheriff and they realize that they have a leader who has not only leadership experience but also leadership qualities and a vision of where the sheriff's office needs to go, folks will see morale improve really quickly. I think by the same token, confidence in the sheriff's office will build very quickly by the public and the citizens we serve."
Q: What sets you apart from your running mate?
A.T. Smith response:
"The separation is clearly leadership. I have had two jobs in 30 years. The Greenville Sheriff's Office and the secret service. I've been in leadership roles in both and I understand leadership and I understand how to lead men and women. So when elected sheriff, I think a person with a clear vision and a direction and knowing where they want to go will enhance both the men and women of the sheriff's office and the citizens of the county."
Hobart Lewis response:
"I'm here. I've been in this community my whole life other than being in the service. I worked at the sheriff's office, I know what the deputies need. I know what their wants are and I know what the community wants. I ran in 2016 on the same values and talked to people. I didn't know we would be in this situation with the special election, we all thought we would run against Will Lewis, whatever happens. This happened very quick and I think we were prepared for that. And again, it just comes down to having a simple message and I believe that I'm a worker. I don't believe that I'm a politician and I think that resonates with people."
Q: In approximately one minute, deliver your message to voters.
Hobart Lewis response:
"Our plan is to close the gap between law enforcement in this community. I think we all know, Greenville is a great place to live. I raised my family here, my wife is a teacher here, we're invested in this community. I served this community and I love being here and I truly want to make a difference and I believe we've got the people at the sheriff's office to make that happen. What they have to have is leadership and I believe that I provide that and I think we have a great plan going into this runoff and even the general election. Obviously March 10th is going to be another long battle, being in pursuit but we're ready for it and people have come out to support us and help us raise money, we're not beholding to anybody, the community has really gotten behind me and pushed across the finish line. And at the end of the day, the Lord blessed me and put me in this position, I'm very fortunate to be sitting here talking to you today. Out of 5 candidates, to even be sitting in a runoff. So we're excited about it, we've got a great message we're getting out to people and we're asking for their vote."
A.T. Smith response:
"The last five weeks as candidates made their way to primary day, we were all defining ourselves. Over the past two weeks, I have decided to define my goals and what I attend to do. One of those goals, I announced last Saturday is going to be a liaison for churches and houses of worship, folks that we can reach out to because in Greenville County there are so many churches and places of worship. We see incidents over the past several weeks where shootings occur at churches, so I want to make sure that I have a point person in the sheriff's office who will work with houses of worship to harden their facilities and make sure their security is adequate. Also have that liaison person if that place of worship want to create a security program. So we want to enhance the liaison and the contact in that area. Later today I'll be announcing a proposal in the Five Forks area because there are a lot of trouble spots in the county. We talk about the high response times in both the north and southern parts of the county, but we haven't talked very much about Five Forks and Woodruff Rd. and that is a a congestive, hot bed of problems to that I would address if I were named sheriff."
Q: As you're going door to door and attending public forums and debates, what are the top two issues that voters want to discuss and your response?
A.T. Smith response:
"They want to see the confidence restored in the sheriff's office. Whenever I talk to them, just as I mentioned, they talk about how the sheriff's office has been through a tumultuous time in the past two years. Most of the people that I talk to want professional qualities and experienced leadership in the position of sheriff. They want someone they know they can trust and as I said the men and women want someone they know has their back and the whole entire agency and community can move forward."
Hobart Lewis response:
"You know it's funny, I think one of the most asked questions is what's going and why are we having a special election. When a half a million people in Greenville County, you don't know whose door you are knocking on or how engaged that person is. So we spend a lot of time on why we're having a special election and where the time cut off is, why we're not just in a general election or a regularly scheduled primary. That's the number one question, the number two question from the community is what can we do to keep deputies a the sheriff's office. You know, everybody has friends or family that work at the sheriff's office. So their priorities are we can do to retain these people that have so much experience and you explain to them that they just got a pay increase and some equipment change. The sheriff's office is doing a great job, they have a lot of resources being the largest agency in the upstate."
Q: Recently, the interim sheriff began recruitment for a deputy who handles felony animal abuse cases. Please tell us if you think this is an important addition and if there are any other areas of law enforcement that you would enhance if you're elected sheriff.
Hobart Lewis response:
"We have so many vacant spots right now, there's a lot of them that are going to be filled immediately from movement inside the sheriff's office. Community safety is a big one, we need community deputies in every area of the county. Currently, I think we have 5 vacancies in community patrol. That's the most important part for me to be filled. I think the additional deputies to investigate the animal issues we had recently up in the northern part of the county is certainly important but that deputy had some other responsibilities too because we don't have a huge number of cases. So all they did really was take a deputy and added that responsibility to him in the investigations divisions. So sure, it's absolutely important but it's not like there was a position really created just for that, he just got some added responsibilities."
A.T. Smith response:
"I think the investigator to look at animal cruelty cases was a very important step. As you know, that grew out of the incidents with the horses in the northern part of the county. I do think it's important to have that kind of investigator because a lot of national organizations, including the National Sheriff's Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, in their most recent periodicals focus a lot on animal cruelty. We all know that folks that commit those kinds of crimes use that as a gateway to crimes that are worse or may involve humans. So I think the step for creating an animal crimes investigator was a very smart move and is something I would certainly keep in place if elected sheriff."
