ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Starr Fire Department is responding to a heavily involve structure fire in the Homeland Park District.
Dispatch said units said as of 9:00 a.m., units are still on scene trying to contain the fire located at 300 Hill Street.
The fire department said Ladder 28 also responded to the fire.
FOX Carolina crews are on their way to the scene.
