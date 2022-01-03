ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Starr Fire Department is responding to a heavily involved abandoned school in the Homeland Park District.
Dispatch said units went to a scene, located at 300 Hill Street, around 6:45 a.m. to contain a large fire. The department said, "[It was] going to be a long morning,"
At this time, crews still do not know what caused the fire.
The fire department said Ladder 28 also responded to the fire.
