(FOX Carolina) The Clemson Tigers punched their ticket to the National Championships Saturday with a 30-3 win over Notre Dame's Fighting Irish.
The Tigers will play the winner of the Alabama vs. Oklahoma showdown in the Orange Bowl. The match-up between the Crimson Tide and the Sooners began shortly after Clemson took home their win.
Clemson has led an excellent season thus far. From quarterback issues at the beginning of the regular season, to scoring the most points ever in school history, the Tigers have proved to be worthy of Cotton Bowl status.
True freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence has helped with that success on the offensive side of things. Standing at 6'6 Lawrence not only has a great view of the field, but the poise he's maintained throughout the season has proven he's a leader.
"I try to just keep a level head- don't let anything get too big. We've played in some big games already, and we know how to win close games if we have to. And we've had some tests, so I think we're ready," Lawrence said ahead of the match-up.
The Tigers also have a deep bench when it comes to receivers. This 2018 season alone, Clemson saw eleven different receivers with touchdown receptions on their resume.
Finally, let us not forget star running-back Travis Etienne's huge role in the success of the Tiger's offense.
As far as defense goes, the Tigers will be without tackle Dexter Lawrence. He and two other players were suspended by the NCAA for testing positive for osterine in their system.
Though, Clemson coaches say they were prepared for this scenario since the players failed the first drug test last week.
Alabama is the favorite to win so far over Oklahoma. FOX Carolina will track the Orange Bowl as well to determine who the Tigers will face at the National Championship.
