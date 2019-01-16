GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 61 year-old woman suffering from dementia who went missing Wednesday morning was found safe.
Deputies said Maria Nancy Sepulveva, had been last seen around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Standing Springs Road and Starlight Drive wearing a long sleeve black shirt, brown pants, a yellow scarf and yellow gloves.
Deputies said bloodhounds and a helicopter were called in to search for her.
Just after noon, deputies provided an update that Sepulveva was found safe walking along Conestee Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.