SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Goose Creek man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2016 murder of a Woodruff man.

7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette announced Thursday that 32-year-old Adriel N. Garnett was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a four-day jury trial.

On February 6, 2016, Garnett shot and killed 40-year-old Cecil Gilliam in Woodruff. Gilliam was found by Woodruff police around 4 a.m. after being dispatched to a house on Sharpe Street for a disturbance with weapon complaint. Gilliam had died from seven gunshot wounds.

A witness identified Garnett as the shooter, and Garnett and another person were seen fleeing the area in a smoke-gray Camaro. Garnett would be arrested in Columbia more than 5 months after the shooting when local police encountered him while responding to a disorderly conduct complaint. During this incident, officers say Garnett gave police a false name and resisted arrest.

Garnett testified during the murder trial and said the shooting was an act of self-defense. Assistant Solicitors Jennifer Jordan and Spenser Smith called on eyewitness and law enforcement testimony along with forensic evidence to use in prosecuting Garnett. Their argument was that the number of bullets fired and the location of the fatal wounds proved Garnett didn't act in self-defense.

The solicitor's office says Garnett is not eligible for parole and will serve all of his life sentence. Prior criminal arrests on his record included multiple drug offenses and convictions for assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, giving false information to police, and criminal domestic violence.