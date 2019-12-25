GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Goose Creek police are searching for an elderly man they say lives with dementia and was last seen at a grocery store on Christmas Eve.
GCPD says 79-year-old Leonard Sparks was last known to be at the Food Lion on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek, where his credit card was used. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall, has blue eyes, and has white beard hair and a bald head.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket and dark pants. He also drives a white GMC Terrain, with SC license plate QVS884.
Along with dementia, Leonard has other medical conditions that require medication.
SLED has activated state-wide alerts for Leonard's case. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 or the GCPD directly at 843-863-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.