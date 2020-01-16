GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Hobart Lewis and A.T. Smith will take the debate stage together for a fifth time tonight, less than one week before the runoff election to determine who will be on the Republican ballot for Greenville County sheriff.
It's happening tonight at 7 p.m. at the Veranda at 28 Global Drive in Greenville.
Lewis and Smith are the front runners from last week's Republican primary. Lewis secured 37% of the votes, while Smith grabbed 32%.
RELATED: Some endorsements announced so far for Greenville Co. sheriff candidates ahead of runoff
Whoever wins the runoff will go up against lone Democratic candidate Paul Guy.
He met with the public at a town hall last night. He told FOX Carolina his plan for the office is to focus on data and use that to combat crime.
While he's been invited to previous debates, Guy says he's been waiting until it's official who his opponent is to take the stage.
The debate starts at 7 p.m. You can reserve a spot here.
The run off election is next Tuesday, with the special election is March 10.
