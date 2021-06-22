Congress Elections Bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks with reporters before a key test vote on the For the People Act, a sweeping bill that would overhaul the election system and voting rights, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The bill is a top priority for Democrats seeking to ensure access to the polls and mail in ballots, but it is opposed by Republicans as a federal overreach. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats' sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law has stalled in the U.S. Senate. The bill failed in a key test vote Tuesday, blocked by a wall of united Republican opposition. The measure would bring the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting that advocates view as the Civil Rights fight of the era. But Republican leader Mitch McConnell called the bill a “a solution looking for a problem.” The rejection forces majority Democrats to reckon with what comes next in the narrowly divided Senate. Pressure has been mounting on Democrats to change Senate filibuster rules to enact President Joe Biden's agenda.

