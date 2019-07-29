Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a crash along Gossett Road and Dewberry Road.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened around 5:21 a.m. and our crew on scene tells us the roadway wasn't cleared until 7:00 a.m.
While we don't have details of how the accident happened, we're told that injuries were involved, but we don't know how serious they were.
Troopers were on scene to investigate the crash and firefighters from the Cherokee Springs Fire Department were directing traffic while the crash blocked portions of the roadway.
We'll update if we learn anymore information about the crash.
More news: Coroner: 15-year-old who was critically wounded in shooting has now died
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.