GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is inviting customers with questions or concerns to attend a drop-in meeting in Greenville.
The meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library in Greenville.
Attendees can meet Duke’s South Carolina team and state president.
Duke said customers can also learn more about how they can save energy and money and get their Duke Energy questions answered.
Company representatives will answer billing questions, provide details on energy efficiency programs, discuss “the future of the smart-thinking grid,” and more. Customers should bring a valid photo ID and their Duke Energy account number or previous electric bill if they have specific billing questions.
The meeting will include free refreshments.
The library is located at 25 Heritage Green Place, Greenville, SC 29601.
