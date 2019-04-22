TRAVERLERS REST, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A popular "gourmet" shaved ice stand has opened it's third location on April 20th, 2019.
The Travelers Rest stand is located on 104 S Poinsett Hwy, and it is open from 12-9 p.m.
The Nomadik Few, the team that runs the popular summer treat stand is offering a free shaved iced deal for customers to celebrate their opening.
Customers just have to tag the business in your pictures when you visit The Nomadik Few and they will post the winners to their stories every Friday!
