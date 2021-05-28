ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order on Friday regarding the remaining COVID-19 guideline for long-term care facilities, schools and local governments.
Officials say that effective from May 31 to June 15, 2021, This order eliminates COVID-19 rules in the following places.
- Restaurants,
- Bars
- Conventions
- Childcare facilities
- Live performance venues
Previous executive orders eliminated regulations for camps and sporting events, according to officials.
Governor Kemp said in a press release, "as hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline - and with vaccinations on the rise - Georgians deserve to fully return to normal. With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed."
Some guidelines remain for long-term care facilities, schools and school districts. This new executive order says that schools/school districts cannot use renewed public health state of emergency authority to require students and staff to wear face coverings on school campuses, according to officials.
The full executive order can be found here 2021 Executive Orders.
