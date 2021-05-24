RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- Governor Cooper announced today that he is directing $51.4 million to help students in North Carolina access post-secondary education as the state recovers from the pandemic.
Officials say that the funding will be invested in the following programs.
- $44 Million to help students access college and earn degrees starting this fall
- $5 million to support mental health initiatives in-state postsecondary institutions.
- $2.4 million to equity-focused initiatives for K-12 and postsecondary students/families.
The funding will come from North Carolina's share of the Governor's emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund, according to officials.
Governor Cooper said in a press release
"Students and educators across our state have faced challenges both inside and outside the classroom over the course of the pandemic. The GEER funds announced today will provide much-needed relief for the state's community colleges and universities, help us continue to build and grow a successful and diverse workforce and provide students equitable access to postsecondary education."
As part of this package, Governor Cooper will launch the Longleaf Commitment Program, according to officials. They say that this program will be a $31.5 million investment to give graduating high school seniors from low-income and middle-income families at least $2,800 in federal and state grants to cover tuition and most fees at any of the state’s 58 community colleges. This program will supplement the Pell Grant and other existing aid by providing an additional $700 to $2,800 grant per year during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years. This grant can be used for students to earn an associate degree and/or credits to transfer to a four-year college/university in North Carolina, according to officials.
Those interested in applying for these grants can learn more at www.nccommunitycolleges.edu.
“Education translates into opportunity, and I thank Governor Cooper for his decision to use federal funds to extend higher education opportunities for students to attend community colleges,” said Thomas Stith, president of the NC Community College System. “North Carolina’s ‘great 58’ community colleges are essential to the state’s economic recovery efforts and are well poised to prepare the workforce needed, today and tomorrow.”
The program will also help students, whose education was interrupted during the pandemic, complete their degrees, according to officials. $12.5 million in funding will help UNC System Office, NC Community College System, and independent colleges/universities provide financial aid or support to students close to completing their degree/credential.
“Independent colleges and universities have worked so hard during this pandemic to keep students safe and on track for their educational progress,” said NC Independent Colleges and Universities President Hope Williams. “We deeply appreciate the Governor’s support for mental health assistance and for $4 million which will be instrumental in helping students complete their degree.”
Governor Cooper says he will also direct $5 million to the UNC System Office to expand mental health services for students across the state. The UNC System Office will extend access to training and shared services to institutions outside the UNC system as part of this funding.
“The UNC System appreciates the Governor’s support to keep our students on track towards on-time graduation through completion grants and to address urgent mental health needs especially for at-risk students,” said UNC System President Peter Hans. “The Governor’s emphasis on helping those most vulnerable during the pandemic is reflected by his leadership on these issues.”
This funding package will also improve data and expand equality initiates through the following programs.
- $825,000 to expand the Jobs for North Carolina Graduates (JNCG) program
- $750,000 to create an Education Recovery Dashboard
- $650,000 to develop and promote a digital literacy toolkit to educate students/parents on the skills needed for remote learning and workforce opportunities.
- $173,000 to further support the NC School of Science and Math and UNC School for Arts
