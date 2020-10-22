ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp. plans to invest approximately $650 million and create 800 jobs through 2027 in Asheville.
Cooper said the project will bring a new high-tech turbine airfoil production facility to Buncombe County.
“We are positioning North Carolina to come out of this pandemic with these and other good paying jobs which signals a bright future in aviation even with the current challenges the industry faces. Manufacturers know they can count on our strong workforce, our innovation and our leadership in uncertain times,” Cooper said in a news release.
The release stated that Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. The new project in Asheville will lead to the development of a new 1 million square foot advanced manufacturing facility.
“This investment will enable Pratt & Whitney to continue to modernize and transform its operations with cutting-edge technologies," said Chris Calio, president, Pratt & Whitney in the release. “Turbine airfoils are a critical component across our engine portfolio and demand will increase significantly as the market recovers over the next several years. We need to invest today to ensure that we have the infrastructure, production capabilities and workforce in place to meet future market demand and provide the best products to our customers worldwide. We are grateful for the support provided by the State of North Carolina and the local community.”
The average annual salary for all the new positions is planned to reach $68,000 whereas Cooper said the current average wage in Buncombe County is $43,134.
Once all the new positions filled, the NC the Department of Commerce estimates that a $54 million payroll impact will be felt in the area economy each and every year thereafter.
