RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials urged residents to be careful as winter weather hits part of the state.
Cooper warned that while most of the state had a break in precipitation, the worst part of the storm is expected to start later on today.
“Roads will become more dangerous and power outages are still expected tonight in southeastern counties,” said Governor Cooper. “If you can, stay put and off the roads as that’s the best way to stay safe.”
The State Highway Patrol advised drivers to slow down and stay away from other vehicles if they must get onto the road. They added that drivers should clean snow and ice off their car before getting onto the road and keep emergency supplies such as a window scraper, jumper cables, blankets and a shovel with them.
Officials said utility companies have restored power to areas impacted by last week's storm and are ready to respond to the power outages expected this weekend.
Cooper signed a state of emergency on Wednesday to prepare for this storm.
Here are some tips that the North Carolina Emergency Management recommended those impacted by the storm to follow.
- Keep cell phones, mobile devices and batteries charged
- Keep extra batteries for weather radios and flashlights.
- Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.
- Properly vent kerosene heaters
- Make sure generators are used outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Never burn charcoal or use a gas grill indoors.
- Use battery-powered sources for light
- Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.
- Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. This kit could include a scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and a road map.
- Gather emergency supplies for your pet
- Do not leave pets outside for too long during freezing weather.
- Look out for your friends and neighbors during winter weather and power outages.
