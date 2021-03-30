RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper signed three executive orders to help North Carolinians who are struggling and to boost the economy.
The Governor said executive order 206 will extend North Carolina's statewide residential eviction moratorium through June 30. 2021. Executive order 207 expedites the processing of unemployment insurance claims and will stay in effect through June 30, 2021. Executive order 205 extends the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission's authorization to allow the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages through April 30, 2021.
"Even though North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, many are still struggling," said Governor Cooper in a news release. "These Executive Orders will help families stay in their homes and help hard-hit businesses increase their revenue."
For frequently asked questions on the eviction moratorium executive order, click here.
For frequently asked questions on the to-go beverages executive order, click here.
More news: Suspect charged after crashing into an Upstate fitness center, threatening people inside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.