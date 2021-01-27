RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper extended the modified stay-at-home order until the end of February.
According to the governor, the 10 p.m. curfew, mask mandate, mass gathering limits, and capacity limits for businesses and retail will remain in place until Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Governor Cooper also mentioned that he is extending a moratorium on evictions to help people stay in their homes during the pandemic.
"Health experts have shown that keeping people in their homes is an important way to slow the virus. An evictions moratorium is important as we stay under a Modified Stay at Home Order," said the governor.
Gov. Cooper also extended the order to allow to-go and delivery sales for mixed beverages. These orders will be in effect through March 31, 2021.
