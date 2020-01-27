NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. and N.C. flags at state facilities are to be lowered to half-staff beginning Monday, January 27th, 2020.
This is in honor of North Carolina resident, Spc. Antonio I. Moore, who lost his life in an accident while carrying out operations in Syria.
Moore was a Wilmington native, and had been assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade based in Knightdale, NC.
Governor Cooper says flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020.
"Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss of Wilmington native Spc. Antonio I. Moore. We’re honored by his selfless service to this country and are praying for his loved ones and fellow soldiers in the 363rd Engineer Battalion."
Governor Cooper released in a statement.
MORE NEWS - Greenville County Sherifff's Office has new Animal Cruelty Investigator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.