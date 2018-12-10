Severe Weather

A driver in a small car follows three snow plows down a major road in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. A massive storm brought snow, sleet, and freezing rain across a wide swath of the South on Sunday - causing dangerously icy roads, immobilizing snowfalls and power losses to hundreds of thousands of people.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed Monday that the winter storm had claimed at least two lives in the state.

One death happened in Haywood County. Cooper said a woman who was in hospice care passed away

The second death happened in Matthews, where town officials said a tree fell on a vehicle, causing the driver to run off the road and hit a church. First responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Cooper said a third death in Yadkin County was also being investigating to determine if weather was a factor

