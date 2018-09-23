RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Interstate 95 through North Carolina is now reopened to all traffic, Governor Roy Cooper announced Sunday night.
According to Cooper's office, the floodwaters that covered the interstate following Hurricane Florence receded quicker than expected, allowing NCDOT to finish inspections and repairs needed to reopen the interstate to the motoring public.
“I-95 is a major artery for North Carolina and the entire East Coast that’s essential for commerce,” Cooper said. “Our state DOT crews and engineers have worked around the clock to get this critical interstate open ahead of schedule and reduce traffic in areas still needed for critical life-saving missions.”
Engineers began inspections as soon as the flood waters began receding, and found an area that needed to be repaired. A contractor immediately went to the site and began repairs Sunday afternoon.
"I want to thank our construction partners, the State Highway Patrol, the Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau and local officials,” said NCDOT Secretary Jim Trogdon. “They were integral to us successfully managing traffic during the closure and quickly reopening the highway.”
Gov. Cooper says this is a major step for transportation after Florence, but cautioned drivers to still look out for dangerous roads.
“Hundreds of roads across our state remain closed, and flooded and damaged roads remain a danger in many areas. Never drive on flooded roads or around road closure barricades,” Gov. Cooper warned. “The barricades are there for a reason. The roads may be unsafe, underwater or in some areas missing.”
As of 6:30 p.m., 455 road closures remained statewide. For the latest information on road conditions, visit DriveNC.gov or dial 511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.