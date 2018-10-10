RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina is getting ready to feel the winds, rain, and possible flooding that Hurricane Michael could bring, prompting Gov. Roy Cooper to issue emergency orders ahead of the storm's impact on the state.
"I’m taking action to get North Carolina ready for Hurricane Michael, and I encourage people across our state to get ready as well,” Gov. Cooper said. “Make no mistake—Hurricane Michael is a dreadful storm, and it poses serious risks to North Carolina.”
Gov. Cooper signed Executive Order No. 74, effectively declaring a State of Emergency for 66 North Carolina counties; this order can be expanded to other counties if necessary. This order authorizes the use of state resources to help local governments respond to the storm, and is a first step in requesting federal or state assistance to individuals and homeowners if needed. It also activates the state law against price gouging.
Additionally, Gov. Cooper signed Executive Order No. 75, temporarily waiving the cap on maximum hours of service restrictions for trucks and heavy vehicles traveling in and through North Carolina along with size and weight restrictions for trucks. The order should help farmers harvest and transport their crops and livestock more quickly ahead of Hurricane Michael and can help storm response vehicles moving into and through the state.
The storm is expected to hit the Florida panhandle today before curving across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. As of writing, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Bladen, Columbus, and Robeson Counties. Meteorologists predict that tropical storm force winds will hit North Carolina overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Parts of the state are still recovering from Hurricane Florence. Winds will be strong enough to bring down trees weakened by Florence and to rip tarps from roofs of Florence-damaged homes.
Coastal areas can expect storm surge and coastal flooding, and beaches weakened by Florence are especially vulnerable.
Rain will increase across the state Wednesday with the hardest rain expected Thursday and Thursday night. Rain will fall statewide, and as much as 7 inches of rain could fall in some areas of central North Carolina.
Heavy rain could cause flash flooding and river flooding. Gov. Cooper cautioned people who live in flood-prone areas to keep a close eye on the forecast and to be ready to evacuate if asked to.
Gov. Cooper said state emergency management officials are working with local and federal counterparts to prepare North Carolina for possible impacts from Michael. Gov. Cooper has activated 150 National Guard troops who will report for duty this afternoon. He also urged North Carolinians to take steps to prepare their families.
“The last thing people cleaning up from Florence need right now is more wind and rain. But this storm is coming, and we will be ready for it,” Gov. Cooper said.
NC Emergency Management shared the following tips ahead of Hurricane Michael:
- Build or restock your emergency supply kit.
- Make a family communications plan.
- Follow weather reports closely.
- Know the routes to leave your home if you’re asked to evacuate.
- If authorities ask you to leave, do so quickly.
You can also download the free ReadyNC mobile app to get more tips or find them online at readync.org
