RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials announced on Friday that Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order directing the Department of Commerce to encourage people to transition back into employment.
Officials say that Executive Order 216 will require all existing claimants of unemployment benefits to fulfill work search requirements starting on June 6, 2021. They add that all existing claimants will also be required to register for a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov over the next few weeks.
Governor Cooper said in a press release, “unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic. As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible. Reinstating the work search guidelines will help connect claimants with employers, resources and tools to help them return to the workforce,”
According to a press release, this order causes the following changes for existing claimants over the next few weeks.
- "Claimants must make contact with at least three different employers each week and keep a record of their work search, as is required by state law. One of the three weekly job contacts can be satisfied by attending an approved reemployment activity offered by a NCWorks Career Center or a partnering agency."
- "To continue receiving benefits, all unemployment claimants will be required to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov, North Carolina’s online portal for employment and training services. Jobseekers can use NCWorks.gov to search and apply for jobs, access labor market information and find opportunities for workforce training. Over the next several weeks, existing claimants will receive notifications about registering for NCWorks."
The order also directs the NC Department of Commerce to establish a reemployment incentive program for jobless workers to find and keep employment, according to officials. They say that this program must be consistent with federal law and use certain federal funds.
According to officials, North Carolina has distributed more than $11.7 billion in unemployment benefits across multiple state and federal programs since the pandemic began.
Those looking for jobs can contact NCWorks at NCWorks.gov or 1-855-NCWorks for job search assistance. Further information about unemployment benefits can found at des.nc.gov.
The full executive order can be found here EO216-UI-Work-Search-Requirements.pdf (nc.gov)
