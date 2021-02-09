RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced he was issuing a new executive order that will give the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary the ability to temporarily waive industry regulations in order to speed along COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
"Today’s order gives the department authority to expand types of providers to administer vaccines. I’m ordering state officials to marshal all state resources, including property, facilities & personnel, upon request by NCDHHS, to help with vaccination efforts as supply increases," Cooper said in a news release.
Cooper said officials know there is still not enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the millions of people who need it.
"We’re pushing for more. And today on a call with the Biden Administration’s Coronavirus team we were told NC would get another five percent increase in vaccine supply this week," the governor announced.
Cooper said he remains committed to making sure that the "vaccine gets to every North Carolinian as quickly and fairly as possible."
