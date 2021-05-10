RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- Governor Cooper signed an executive order Monday declaring a state of emergency in North Carolina because of the concerns about fuel supply caused by the Colonial pipeline cyber-attack.
Officials say that the executive order will temporarily suspend motor vehicle fuel regulations in North Carolina to ensure that there is enough of a fuel supply throughout the state.
Colonial Pipeline said they learned Friday the company was the victim of a cybersecurity attack. To contain the threat, the company said they took certain systems offline, temporarily halting all pipeline operations.
On Monday afternoon, the company said segments of the pipeline were being brought back online in a "stepwise fashion."
According to officials, the Colonial Pipeline is the primary fuel pipeline in North Carolina. It runs through the Upstate of South Carolina.
Gov. Cooper said in a press release, "today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a temporary hours of service exemption on Sunday to avoid supply disruption from the pipeline.
FOX Carolina reached out to gas stations across the western Carolinas to determine impacts, if any, on fuel supply Monday night.
Two Shell stations in Western North Carolina confirmed they are out of gas:
- 660 Weaverville Road, Asheville, NC
- 374 Rodney Orr Bypass, Robbinsville, NC
A Shell station on Laurens Road in Greenville, SC said they are experiencing limited fuel supply.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Shell's media line for a statement.
Gas Buddy activated their fuel availability tracker for people in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia in response to the pipeline shutdown.
According to Gas Buddy's fuel tracker, several reports have been made about limited fuel supply at some Ingles Markets in western North Carolina. We reached out to Ingles for a statement.
A corporate spokesperson for QuikTrip told FOX Carolina News they have an adequate fuel supply.
We also reached out to the South Carolina Governor's Office for a statement regarding the Colonial Pipeline attack.
A spokesperson said since South Carolina is already under a statement of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic response, any waivers needed to deal with the Colonial Pipeline are already in place.
"Our office is in constant communication with the Office of Regulatory Staff and if any additional actions are needed, the governor will take them," a spokesperson for Governor McMaster said.
