RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Cooper has issued a state of emergency in preparation of an incoming ice storm.
According to the governor, the ice storm is expected to cause power shortages and fallen trees across the state of North Carolina.
“This forecast for icy weather is a real threat for widespread power outages,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a news release. "People need to be ready to stay home and be prepared to lose power for a while, especially in the northern, western and Piedmont counties."
State transportation officials advise that unnecessary travel should be avoided late tonight and Thursday across much of western and central North Carolina due to ice on roads and falling trees. Downed trees and power lines can be very difficult to see at night.
North Carolina Emergency Management is monitoring the storm’s progress and is prepared to assist counties with any storm-related needs.
For information on preparing for winter weather, click here.
