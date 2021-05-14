CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina Roy Cooper announced on Friday that they are lifting capacity and gathering limits, Social distancing requirements and most mandatory mask requirements in North Carolina.
Gov. Cooper's office announced in a press release that the state will remove its indoor mandate for most settings. It added that the state will also lift all mass gathering limits and social distancing requrements. These changes are in effect as of 1:30 PM on Friday.
Gov. Cooper said in a press release, "we can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working, but to keep moving forward – and to make sure that we keep saving lives – more people need to get vaccinated.”
Officials say that North Carolina will continue to focus on distributing vaccines. 51% percent of residents 18 and up are at least partially vaccinated, and 46% percent of residents 18 and up have been fully vaccinated, according to officials.
“I am so proud of the incredible progress we have made in beating back this pandemic,” said Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Vaccines continue to be incredibly effective at protecting individuals from this terrible virus. And as more and more people get vaccinated, the results show in our stable metrics with lower cases, lower hospitalizations, and lower deaths.”
Officials say that masks will still be required in public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.
Those interested can read the entire announcement here NC Gov. Cooper: Following New CDC Guidance on Face Coverings, Governor Cooper Lifts Many COVID-19 Restrictions.
