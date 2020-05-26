RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) On Monday, President Trump threatened to pull the Republican National Convention from North Carolina if the state doesn't ensure the event can be held at full capacity.
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Governor Cooper said he and state officials have been in contact with the RNC, and are looking forward to continued conversation concerning the best way to proceed.
"It's okay for political conventions to be political, but pandemic response cannot be," Cooper said.
Since the convention is scheduled to take place in Charlotte this August, Cooper says it's still unclear how coronavirus will be affecting North Carolina three months down the road.
Cooper says they have been talking with other large arena owners, like the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets, who want to open up as quickly as possible. Though, Cooper says they do understand that certain steps need to be taken to make sure people are protected before making any moves to reopen at full capacity.
NASCAR recently held the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway - without fans. Cooper says the event was successful because the state worked with NASCAR on the best ways to keep people safe through social distancing and increasing cleaning measures.
North Carolina has asked the RNC to present their written proposals to state and health officials so that together they can hopefully come up with a good way to hold the convention.
"I've supported having the RNC here, but we have to put the health and safety of North Carolinians as the guiding star in this process," Cooper said.
As far as the President's tweets concerning a possible location change, Cooper says he isn't surprised with anything on Twitter during the pandemic.
Ultimately, Cooper and officials say they're waiting on the RNC to provide its proposed options for how to hold the event in the safest way possible.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Sen. Tillis, 40 other lawmakers request live music venues be included in COVID-19 relief legislation
Mission Health confirms 'small number' of employees tested positive for COVID-19, hospital notifying anyone who has been in contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.