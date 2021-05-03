RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On May 3, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper named a replacement for the District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 42 position.
Gov. Cooper appointed R. Andrew Murray, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina as the acting DA serving Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties.
Murray replaces Greg Newman, who was removed from office by Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin the week of April 26.
