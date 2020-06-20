RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Following a night of protests, and the destruction of some Confederate monuments in North Carolina's capitol, the governor has ordered the statues to be moved.
In 2015, following the deadly shooting at the Charleston Emanuel AME Church, North Carolina passed a law that prevents removal or relocation of objects of remembrance that are on public property.
Governor Cooper has been working to repeal the law, which includes an exemption if the monument is determined to pose a threat to public safety.
Friday night, a group pulled down two Confederate monuments in Raleigh.
"If the legislature had repealed their 2015 law that puts up legal roadblocks to removal we could have avoided the dangerous incidents of last night," Governor Cooper said.
Following the incidents, Governor Cooper says he's called for several monuments on State Capitol grounds to be relocated - citing public safety.
"I have ordered the Confederate monuments on the Capitol grounds be moved to protect public safety," Governor Cooper said in a statement."I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site."
In 2017, Governor Cooper called for Confederate monuments on State Capitol grounds be relocated to museums or related historical sites - where they can be viewed in context.
The following monuments will be moved to another location:
- The remainder of the North Carolina Confederate monument
- The monument to the Women of the Confederacy
- The figure of Henry Lawson Wyatt
"Monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way," said Cooper.
