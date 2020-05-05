RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday evening that he's moving the state into Phase One of reopening the state.
Cooper says that based on analyzing the trends within the state, and looking at the current data, he and state officials believe they are ready to begin easing restrictions.
This phase will begin on Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m.
What does this mean? Cooper says that his Stay at Home order remains in place. This executive order will provide modifications such as:
- Removes designations of non-essential vs. essential businesses
- Retail stores can reopen at 50% capacity
- Parks and trails are encouraged to reopen
Certain businesses like gyms, salons, bars, theaters will remain closed. Restaurants will also continue operating with delivery and takeout options.
Gatherings are still limited to ten people, but social gatherings outside as long as they are socially distant.
Employers are encouraged to continue to work remotely. Phase One will allow childcare centers to re-enroll children whose parents are going back to work.
Worship services will be allowed outdoors with more than ten people as long as there is social distancing.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more about the executive order.
MORE NEWS:
DHEC confirms two rabid raccoons in South Carolina, one in the Upstate
Popeye's has applied for permits to build near Clemson University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.