NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - In Wednesday's COVID-19 update briefing, Governor Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force announced that North Carolina will be moving into Phase 3 beginning Friday.
According to the twitter update from Governor Cooper, face masks are still required for anyone over the age of five. Large outdoor venues with greater than 10,000 seats can operate with seven percent occupancy for spectators. Smaller outdoor entertainment venues can operate outdoors at 30 percent of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less depending on the venue.
Movie theaters and conference centers can open inside up to 30 percent of capacity, or 100 seated guests. Bars can only open outdoors with 30 percent of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests. Outdoor amusement parks can open at 30 percent occupancy.
Mass gatherings will be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. The 11 PM curfew on in-person alcohol sales at bars and restaurants will also be extended.
According to a tweet from Governor Cooper, Phase 3 will remain in effect until October 23.
