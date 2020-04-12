RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The Carolinas are expected to encounter severe weather Sunday night into Monday, and North Carolina Governor Cooper wants to make sure his residents are prepared.
“North Carolinians are already following Stay At Home orders for the coronavirus, and now it’s also important to prepare for strong storms and possible power outages,” said Governor Cooper. “Be sure to follow weather conditions closely on Sunday and Monday, and have a way to receive severe weather warnings.”
Predictions show that the storms will bring strong winds, and the possibility for tornadoes.
With the storms moving in at night, Governor Cooper is asking that residents make sure they have a way to receive weather alerts that can wake them up in the case that they need to seek shelter.
Here are some helpful tips in case the power goes out:
- Report your outage immediately to your local electric company. Don't rely on your neighbors to report your outage.
- Stay away from downed power lines, flooded areas and debris. Treat all fallen wires and anything touching them as though they are energized. Immediately report downed lines to your local electric company.
- Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer if you keep the door closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep food frozen for 24 hours.
- Pack refrigerated items, such as milk, other dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, gravy and spoilable leftovers into a cooler surrounded by ice. Inexpensive Styrofoam coolers are fine for this purpose.
- Follow safe operating procedures for generators. Never operate one inside your home or in an enclosed space, such as a garage.
- If using portable stoves, kerosene heaters, or lanterns, make sure that the area is sufficiently ventilated.
Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina says its State Emergency Response Team, along with local emergency management, are prepared for the severe weather.
