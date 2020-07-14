RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina Governor Cooper announced Tuesday that schools will be reopening in the fall and will follow a plan that includes both in-person and remote learning.
The plan is the state's Plan B, Cooper said. Key safety precautions will be enforced to protect the health of students, teachers and staff in North Carolina public schools.
"It's a measured, balanced approach that will allow children to attend, but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face coverings, cleaning and more," Cooper said.
North Carolina officials are asking local districts to provide for remote learning options for any child who chooses it. Districts will also have the option of Plan C, Cooper said, which is all remote learning.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.