GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Gov. Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order on Thursday, September 2 authorizing the state health director to issue a statewide standing order to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment, according to a press release from the Governor's Office.
According to the release, Cooper had previously directed, and affirmed the state health director's authority to direct, the issuance of statewide standing orders to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, most recently in Executive Order No. 229.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that while they have seen an increase in the number of providers administering monoclonal antibody treatment, it is still limited among the state's primary care providers and those not associated with a health system.
It is mentioned in the release that a statewide standing order for monoclonal antibody treatment will make it easier for people with COVID-19 symptoms, particularly those with less access to a regular health care provider, to get this potentially life-saving treatment.
“Expanding access to monoclonal antibody therapy will help more patients across the state get this highly effective COVID-19 treatment. In addition to getting more people vaccinated, we need to do all we can to save the lives of people who become infected," said Cooper in the release.
The order will be in effect through November 30, 2021.
MORE NEWS: Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group's suits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.