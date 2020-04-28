RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said the Coca-Cola 600, which is scheduled to take place Memorial Day Weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, may not go on.
Cooper says NASCAR and the speedway have submitted plans that involve social distancing. North Carolina public health officials have reviewed them, and made some suggestions.
However, nothing has been set in stone at this point. Cooper says unless health conditions improve, the race may not happen.
He said NASCAR will be making a formal announcement concerning the race's fate.
