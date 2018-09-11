Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning Governor Henry McMaster lifted mandatory evacuations for some of the southern most parts of South Carolina.
Residents in Beaufort, Colleton, and Jasper counties will no longer be required to evacuate but residents of Edisto Beach are still required to leave.
The order remains in effect for all zones in Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties.
Additionally, the governor has ordered that schools and state offices in the following counties will be open beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, September 12: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper.
People who live in the following coastal areas must evacuate beginning noon today. Residents who do not know their zones can visit SCEMD’s “Know Your Zone” website where they can enter their address and be given their precise zones and view detailed maps of the zones.
Northern South Carolina Coast (All Zones)
- Horry County Evacuation Zones A, B, C
- Georgetown County Evacuation Zones A, B, C
Central South Carolina Coast (All Zones)
- Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C
- Dorchester County Evacuation Zones D, E, F
- Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G, H, I
Southern South Carolina Coast
- Edisto Beach
