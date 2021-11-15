COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democrat seeking to become South Carolina's next governor has a plan to suspend the state's gas tax, easing the cost of pumping up as pandemic-related supply shortages drive gas prices nationally to record highs.
Joe Cunningham previewed his proposal in an interview with The Associated Press. He would utilize a combination of federal relief aid and state budget surplus to keep tax-funded infrastructure projects on track. The plan would require approval from a Republican-controlled Legislature that's technically out of session until January.
Cunningham said his temporary halt could save South Carolina drivers about $5 for each fill up of a 20-gallon tank.
