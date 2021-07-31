ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Saturday that officials will distribute funds from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) through an application process.
Kemp says the purpose of the GEER II Fund is to give local education agencies, institutions of higher education and other education-related entities the assistance needed due to COVID-19.
Kemp said in a press release, “as we reflect on the past school year, Georgia's education system has withstood many challenges and remained resilient. This second round of GEER dollars will help us make strategic investments in our education system to empower our school leadership, support staff, teachers, and students."
$47 million from the GEER Fund will be available beginning on August 1, according to Kemp. He adds that the application period will open on August 1, 2021, and close on August 31, 2021.
The funds will be distributed by The Office of Planning and Budget, according to Kemp.
Kemp says that the funds distributed can be used through September 30, 2023.
The application for the funds can be found at Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund II.
