COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) Director Michael Leach announce that they are extending the deadline for federally-funded emergency supplements.
These supplements are for elderly, young and at-risk South Carolina residents who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The benefits were set to expire on August 1, 2021, but they will continue monthly through the end of the year.
Leach said in a letter to McMaster on July 28, “approximately 295,000 households, representing 610,000 DSS clients, currently receive supplemental Nutrition Assistance in South Carolina from the federally-funded SNAP program. Emergency Allotments (supplements), funded 100% by the federal government, have been provided to beneficiary households in South Carolina since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020.”
Leach added, "while SNAP allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses, and other federal eligibility requirements, the average emergency allotment for a household is an additional $177 per month.”
In response to Leach, McMaster wrote, “our moral and ethical duty during the COVID-19 pandemic is to protect the lives of the most vulnerable South Carolinians – our elderly, young and at-risk population. Currently, the Department of Social Services is providing 610,000 vulnerable South Carolinians with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits for the purchase of household food.”
McMaster continued by saying, “accordingly, I hereby direct the department to take all actions necessary to remain authorized by the federal government to receive emergency SNAP supplements until December 31, 2021 or until termination of the federal public health emergency, whichever occurs first. By taking this action, we are protecting vulnerable and at-risk South Carolinians, while avoiding disruption and confusion at grocery stores and markets across our State.”
DSS submitted an Administrative Agency Declaration to the Food and Nutrition Services Division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They received approval yesterday, and the agency will renew the request monthly.
